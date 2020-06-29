Man accused of choking woman, threatening to slit her throat

A Copperas Cove man has been arrested in connection with a June 18 incident during which he is accused of attacking a woman he lived with.

CCPD Captain Jeremy Alber said the incident was not reported a week later with officers investigating, then getting the warrant to arrest Chrisotopher Wayne Hogan on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence.

Captain Alber said the victim told officers the two had been arguing about something on a cellular phone when the argument got physical.

The victim told officers she was held down on a bed with hands around her throat and was being choked.

The victim said when she was released, her assailant allegedly help up a knife indicating he was going to cut her throat.