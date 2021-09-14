Man accused of crashing car, running off with child

A 26-year-old Temple man was being held Tuesday on multiple charges following the crashing of a car and the carrying off of a child in Belton.

Belton police report the incident occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. Monday.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of I-14 Westbound on what was initially reported as a traffic accident.

The investigators said they determined that the driver of a car had deliberately crashed it during a domestic dispute with a female passenger.

The driver, identified as Alex Stephon Coleman, is also accused of of striking the female passenger with his fist, then taking their one-year-old son and running down the highway with him.

Coleman was taken into custody for reckless driving, assault causing bodily injury, driving while license invalid and reckless endangerment of a child.

Bond was set at a total of $8750.