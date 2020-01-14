Man accused of electronic harassment, entering woman’s home

A 36-year-old Belton man has been arrested by Temple police on charges of harassment by repeated electronic communication and criminal trespass of a habitation after a woman complained the man had been sending her unwanted messages and parking outside her home.

Police got the case Friday when the victim came to the police station to say she had been getting threatening phone calls and text messages.

Then Saturday morning, officers met with the victim again who told them that the man, identified as Kenneth Brett Corwin was parked outside her home.

When police arrived, he had gone but the victim said that he had broken into her home the previous night.

Officers wrote in their report that there were clear signs of forced entry.

Officers obtained arrest warrants for the two charges with Corwin reported arrested near the 900 block of East Young Avenue early Tuesday morning and transported to the Bell County Jail without incident.

He had bonded out of jail by Tuesday afternoon.