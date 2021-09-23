Man accused of impersonating officer

A man who deputies say they had encountered before has been arrested after they say he entered their office and pretended to be a federal agent with a complaint about other officers.

The arrest affidavit for Don Allen Davis states that on Tuesday he entered the Sheriff’s Office and wanted to speak to someone in “Internal Affairs” about a crime he alleged to have been committed by a different department.

The affidavit stated that he demanded the deputy arrest a Lorena officer and a Department of Public Safety officer on is authority.

The deputy stated in his affidavit that he reached down toward one of the large hunting knives he had on his hip at which time the deputy grabbed his arm to keep him from reaching the knife.

The affidavit stated that he told the deputy that if he grabbed him again, he would arrest the deputy.

The affidavit stated that he was wearing a pin that looked similar to a law enforcement badge, and then said he was ” a federal officer and an ‘FBI Ranger'”.

When asked to seen his law enforcement credentials, the affidavit stated he said he did not have to show his credentials but would show him a business card from the Department of Justice.

The deputy stated that he knew Davis from previous encounters and that he believed he intended to induce him to submit to his pretended official authority, threatening the deputy with arrest.

Davis was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a charge of impersonating a public servant which is a third degree felony. He remained in the jail as of Thursday morning.