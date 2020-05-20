Man accused of intentionally running over a dog in a driveway

A McLennan County man is facing charges of cruelty to a non-livestock animal after deputies were told a dog had been run over on a private driveway.

Gegorio Salas was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail Tuesday following the Sheriff’s Office investigation.

An arrest affidavit filed in the case stated that a detective was sent to a location in the 500 block of Dalrex Road in Bruceville April 14 where a dog had been run over by a van.

The owner of the dog said that the dog had been lying at the end of the driveway off the road when a neighbor, later identified as Salas, was said to have been driving his van at a high rate of speed.

The affidavit stated that the dog’s owner saw the driver of the van intentionally swerve toward the dog and ran over it.

The dog was taken to the Cottonwood Creek Vet Clinic and treated for injuries to its hip.

Investigators obtained the vet clinic records as they developed the case, obtained an arrest warrant and picked up Salas Tuesday.