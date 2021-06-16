Man accused of kicking pregnant woman in the stomach

isai Nathaniel Dominguez-Sierra

A 24-year-old Belton man is being held on charges of assaulting a pregnant person after police were called to a local hospital when a victim came in.

Officers responded to the hospital Sunday and spoke to the woman who was being treated.

A statement from Belton Police say the assault had occurred in the 1200 block of Leon Street.

They reported the victim had a door slammed into her face and she had been kicked in the stomach.

Police developed a suspect and arrested Isai Nathaniel Dominguez-Sierra in a traffic stop Tuesday.

Police report both the victim and her unborn child are OK.

