Man accused of leaving fire bomb in a motel room arrested by Temple police

Temple police have arrested a 73-year-old Killeen man accused of leaving an incendiary device that included 8 propane tanks with a delay fuse designed to set it off in a Marble Falls motel room.

Bond was set at $300,000 for Lowry Newman Vann after he was picked up by Temple officers.

Marble Falls police report they were contacted by a representative of the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Temple November 11 saying that an elderly male patient informed hospital staff that he had placed an incendiary device inside his motel room at the Hill Country Inn & Suites of Marble Falls.

The patient gave a detailed description of the device and its location inside his room.

When officers entered room 229 of the motel, they found a partially burned delay fuse made of twisted paper towels leading under the door to the bathroom of the room.

The Austin bomb squad responded to the scene to help deal with the device and the occupants of the other rooms in the motel were evacuated.

An arrest affidavit filed in the case stated that Vann said he had placed the device in the room consisting of several propane tanks in a box with a comforter placed over them that had been soaked with five gallons of gasoline with another tank of gas placed to drip more fuel on the comforter to keep it soaked.

The affidavit said he told the nurse he lit the delay fuse, then drove to Temple and checked himself into the VA Hospital.

The affidavit stated Vann told a VA police officer that God had instructed him to build the device.

Officers at the scene found the device as Vann had described but said that while the fuse was partially burned, it appeared to have gone out as it went under the door to the bathroom.

The in-room fire extinguisher mounted in the ceiling of the room had been covered with a plastic bag.

In addition to the device, officers found two long rifles and a Glock 22 pistol in the room along with what was described as a ” large amount” of ammunition.

Marble Falls police were assisted by members of the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office in their investigation.