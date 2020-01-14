Man accused of multiple beatings of girlfriend

A McLennan County man is facing charges of continuous violence against the family, a third degree felony, accused of beating his girlfriend of five months multiple times.

Stephen Wayne Haralson was taken to the McLennan County Jail Monday following an investigation by McLennan County deputies that began Sunday when they got a call from the family of the female victim.

The victim told investigators that she had been punched in the face and that the suspect had placed his knee on her throat, cutting off her breathing.

The affidavit quotes the victim as saying the couple had been together five months and that she had been assaulted several times and had been threatened with death.

She told deputies she had been afraid that if she had reported the incidents she would have been killed.

One other incident that was reported had occurred October 27, 2019 when the victim found him with another girl leading to an argument during which time the victim said she was tackled, punched in the face and choked.

Because of the multiple instances, deputies sought the ” continuous violence” charge.