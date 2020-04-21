Man accused of picking up young girl in park, taking her home for sex

Temple police say they have arrested a 31-year-old man who they say met a 13-year-old girl at a park, took her to his home and engaged in sexual activity with her.

Police say the incident is alleged to have occurred back before the shelter in place order was given and when the parks were still open.

On January 11, Temple Police Department received information from a reporting party expressing concern for the welfare of two girls who had been at a residence near the 3600 block of South 31st Street.

Officers were told that two girls, ages 13 and 15, met 31-year-old Joshua Christopher Hernandez at Lion’s Park in Temple and that Hernandez allegedly took both females to his residence where he engaged in sexual conduct with the 13-year-old.

Officers found both females on scene and contacted EMS to transport them to McLane’s Children’s Hospital. CPS was also notified.



Detectives with the TPD Criminal Investigation Division then began investigation and reviewed the case with Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

A warrant was issued Monday for the charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, with Hernandez being arrested that same day and transported to Bell County jail without incident.

As of Tuesday morning, bond had not been set.