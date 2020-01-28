Man accused of ramming woman’s car, then kidnapping her

Waco police have filed multiple charges against a man they say chased a young woman’s car, rammed it, then hit her with his car as she tried to run away before kidnapping her and driving away.

Waco Police Department spokesman Garen Bynum said offices got involved Sunday morning about 10:30 a.m. when they were called to the 2800 block of Gholson Road for what they believed to be a hit and run traffic crash, but when they arrived they found it was much more.

Police say that an 18-year-old woman had been driving a white Ford Crown Victoria with a man police now say was Derontae O’Sha Simmons driving a 2016 Chrysler 200 chasing her.

Police say that the location on Gholson Road was where the woman’s car was rammed.

The woman got out of her car, but then was chased down by the man in his car and struck with the car.

After being hit by the car, she was picked up and thrown into his vehicle and he drove away.

Bellmead police officers spotted the vehicle and got it stopped, with the female victim then telling her story.

An ambulance was called to the scene and she was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Simmons was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of deadly conduct and aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury.

His bond was set at $102,500.

Simmons remained in jail Tuesday.