McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – A video of underaged children engaged in sexual activity goes on social media and lands a man in jail.

Facebook found a video allegedly uploaded on Messenger by a man identified as Somnang Heng, which featured two children under the age of ten engaged in sexual activities.

The video was deleted, and Facebook notified the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about the video – who then notified the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office about the video.

The Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 44 they identified Heng and found his Facebook account. Deputies say Heng uploaded the video from his place of employment. A warrant was put out for Heng’s arrest.

According to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Heng recently paid a visit to the City of West Police Department to take care of some unrelated business. Due to the warrant, the department was able to identify Heng and he was arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office intends to search Heng’s cell phone for any other pornographic activity which could lead to additional warrants. This case remains under investigation.

Sources: McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, McLennan County Jail