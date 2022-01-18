The Falls and McLennan County Sheriff’s Offices worked together Tuesday morning to catch a man suspected of shooting at a deputy.

According to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, it started with a traffic stop south of Marlin around 5 a.m.

Sheriff McNamara says the driver, Eddie Bohannan, opened fire on the Falls County deputy who pulled him over.

The deputy was not hit and chased after Bohannan, who stopped again and reportedly shot at the deputy again.

Sheriff McNamara says at one point a woman jumped out of Bonannan’s car. Deputies took her into custody.

Falls County called the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office for help, and the Fugitive Apprehension Special Tasks unit, or FAST, went out.

McNamara says they set up surveillance around a house in rural Falls County and caught Bohannan as he stepped out of the woods.

Right now there is no information on what charges Bohannan faces or what his bond will be.