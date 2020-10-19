Man accused of shooting his elderly mother being held without bond

McLennan County Jail records show that a man arrested after an elderly woman was shot multiple times Friday remains in jail without bond.

Kenneth Wayne Young was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bond was initially set for Young, but even before he could actually bond out, his status was changed and he was ordered held without bond.

An arrest affidavit indicates that McLennan County deputies were initially sent to a residence in the 200 block of Fox Glenn Road west of Gholson Friday on a report of a suicide in progress with a gun.

The call taker was told that Kenneth Wayne Young had called in saying his mother was trying to commit suicide and had not taken her medication.

A short time later, a second call came in, this time from a neighbor who said the woman had made it to their house saying that she had been shot by her son.

Deputies arriving on the scene detained Young after finding the 75-year-old victim who had been shot three times.

The victim was able to tell a deputy that her son had walked into the bedroom where she was sitting on the bed and said ” sorry Mom” before shooting her three times.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital where it was determined that she had one bullet wound to the hand, one to the shoulder and one bullet was lodged in her left cheek.

The affidavit stated that Young was transported to the jail without incident.