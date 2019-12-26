Man accused of spitting on officer, making threats after domestic disturbance.

A 47-year-old Killeen man remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $205,000 bond accused of spitting on an officer and making threats to retaliate against officers who took him into custody while investigating a domestic disturbance Monday.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue at 12:55 p.m. Monday on a report of the disturbance.

Officers were told a man, later identified as Ted Proctor Gannaway had fled the area on foot as they arrived.

Miramontez said other officers in the area located the man believed to be Gannaway and tried to make contact with him but he refused to respond to commands.

Though they were able to detain him, the police statement said he refused to identify himself, then spat at one of the officers.

While being transported to the Killeen City Jail, he is accused of making retaliation threats against the officers.

He was moved to the Bell County Jail Christmas Day where his bond was set at $205,000 on charges of failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, harassment of a public servant and retaliation.