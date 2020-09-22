Man accused of stabbing son in law in weekend attack in Evant

A 49-year-old Coryell County man has been booked into the Coryell County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a weekend stabbing in Evant.

Jose Luis Arellano was booked into the jail Monday after a warrant was obtained for his arrest, with his bond set at $30,000.

The complaint filed in the case stated that deputies were called to a location on Tom Sawyer Street in Evant about 9:00 p.m. Saturday regarding a stabbing.

The caller told the dispatcher that her husband had been stabbed and that she was driving him to the hospital in Gatesville.

Deputies were sent to both the hospital and to the location the incident had occurred.

Several witnesses told deputies there had been a party at the home in the 400 block of Tom Sawyer street and that a man had come in as the victim was leaving and that a disturbance had broken out

Deputies were told that the assailant had left the scene in a black 2006 Ford F 150 pickup.

The victim and his wife told deputies that Arellano had made accusations against the victim and stabbed him.

The victim was treated for a stab wound to the left side of his torso.