Man sentenced for sending threatening letters to a local judge

A man accused of sending threatening letters to his own defense attorney and to 19th District Court Judge Ralph Strother has now been sentenced to serve five years and ten months in federal prison on a charge of mailing threatening communications.

Scott Coalwell had been sentenced to five years probation and assessed a fine for online solicitation of a minor in Judge Strother’s court in 2015.

After being charged with sending threatening letters, he had his probation revoked in that and another case.

He was tried in federal court in February and the jury convicted him on three counts of mailing threatening communications.

Evidence presented at trial revealed that while incarcerated in Texas Department of Criminal Justice—Dominguez Unit in San Antonio, Coalwell mailed threatening letters to his defense attorney, probation officer and the sitting judge in his McLennan County case; his defense attorney in a Bexar County case; and the U.S. District Clerk for the Western District of Texas in San Antonio.

When questioned by investigators, Coalwell identified these individuals as being “on the top of his enemy list” and that he intended to “lock and load and go through my enemy list.”

An indictment specified in the local cases that a letter was sent on or about July 24, 2017 to Judge Strother at his office in the McLennan County Courthouse.

Other counts in the indictment specified mail sent to other locations in April and May of 2017 including threats.