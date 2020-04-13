Man accused of threatening to kill employees at Killeen Lowes store

A man Killeen police say was upset about having to wait in line to return items at a store remained in the Bell County Jail Monday under a total of $205,000 bond.

Trenton Paul Cattaneo, age 32, was charged with assault and retaliation in connection with an incident that occurred at the Killeen Lowes location last Thursday.

Killeen Police Commander Ronnie Supak said Cattaneo had gone to the store to return some lawn granules and liquid fertilizer when store employees said he became irate and began causing a disturbance.

Police arrived to find three store employees had been assaulted and one had been struck in the stomach with a hand fertilizer spreader.

Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene to treat one of the employees.

As police were taking the suspect into custody, he is accused of saying he was going to kill all of the Lowes employees involved, leading to the more serious charges.