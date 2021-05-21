Man accused of threatening woman with a gun, hit another with his car

Killeen police say they have tracked down a man wanted in connection with a violent disturbance that occurred late in April.

KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said on April 29 at 5:42 p.m. officers were sent to the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.

When they got there, they found a female victim who had been in an argument with someone she knew and that during that argument, the man was accused of displaying a handgun, then firing it into the air.

He then got into a vehicle and fled the scene.

In the course of the investigation officers determined that when the man drove off, he struck a second woman with the vehicle, injuring her.

With the identity of the suspect in hand, police took the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a complaint was returned charging 21-year-old Joseph Marquis Henry with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Wednesday members of the US Marshals Service-Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located Henry in the 4600 block of Windcrest Drive Wednesday about 6:30 p.m. and were able to take him into custody without incident.

He remained in the Bell County Jail Friday with his bond set at $100,000.