Man accused of threats with knife, police use Taser

Temple police report using a Taser while taking a man into custody following an incident with a knife early Monday morning.

Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said officers were called to the 800 block of Ferrara Circle at 12:30 a.m. Monday and were tole a man in the home was threatening family members with a knife.

Officers made contact with a man, later identified as 30-year-old Eric McGruder, and informed him he was being placed under arrest.

Officers say the man resisted and became combative with officers, retreating toward the kitchen.

Weems said that due to the nature of the call, officers believed the man might have been trying to get to the kitchen to get a knife.

An officer was able to deploy his Taser to bring him under control.

Officers did locate a steak knife on his person.

He was transported to the Bell County Jail on charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, resisting arrest and terroristic threat against a public servant.