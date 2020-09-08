Man accused of throwing axe at women, continuous family violence

A 20-year-old Gatesville man is being held on multiple charges following an investigation into a woman being beaten and an axe being thrown.

Jacob Samuel Giger remained in the Coryell County Jail Tuesday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, continuous violence against the family and unauthorized used of a motor vehicle following a series of incidents that were reported as beginning August 18 and continuing August 31.

One of the victims told police that she was dragged out of a vehicle and kicked.

As the argument continued, Giger is accused of picking up an ax and throwing it at her head.

The axe struck the windshield of a vehicle occupied by the grandmother of the victim, shattering the windshield and going part way through it in the area of the second victim’s head.

The arrest affidavit states that on another occasion, Giger is accused of striking the younger victim three or four times in the back of the head during an argument.

In an unrelated incident, Giger is charged with taking a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup that was later recovered.