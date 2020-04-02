Man accused of trying to bite officers, take Taser

Bellmead police have filed multiple charges against a man they had originally only wanted to talk with about the theft of a bicycle.

Aaron Wesley Fuller is now facing charges of assault on peace officers, evading arrest and trying to take a weapon from a police officer.

Bellmead police spokesperson Brenda Kinsey said it happened Tuesday afternoon about 1:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lisa Drive after the victim of the theft called to report spotting the suspected thief.

Officers approached the man but said he attempted to evade them.

They attempted to detain him and put handcuffs on him when he struggled and is accused of biting the officers.

They attempted to deploy a Taser and is then accused of trying to take the Taser away.

He was eventually subdued and taken to the McLennan County Jail.