Man accused of trying to cash stolen checks

Temple police report a 35-year-old Temple man has been arrested and is being held after a business raised questions about checks he was trying to cash.

Jamoren Daniel Brent remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday being held on a third degree felony charge with bond not yet set according to jail records.

Temple PD spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin said officers had been called to the business in the 2300 block of Southeast H.K. Dodgen Loop on a forgery call, with the caller saying a man was trying to cash what were believed to be stolen checks.

Officers were able to detain a man matching the reporting party’s description and after an investigation, the man identified as Brent was taken to the Bell County Jail.