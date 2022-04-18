Waco, Texas ( FOX 44) – A man remained in the McLennan County Jail with bond set at $70,000 for charges connected with an alleged attempt to ram another vehicle.

Samuel Felker was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandoning or endangering a child in connection with the incident after he was arrested Friday.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers had been dispatched on what was described as a ” rolling disturbance”, with the initial report saying a man was following the victim in a separate vehicle trying to hit the car the victim was in.

Officers later made contact with the victim at another location and determined that the suspect had gone back to a residence.

Officers went back to that location and was able to make contact with the suspect, identified as Felker, and took him into custody.