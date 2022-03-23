Mart police have arrested a 37-year-old man they say set fire to an RV, tried to set a woman on fire, then set fire to himself.

Justin W. Lewis was booked into the McLennan County Jail on multiple charges after being treated for burns in the incident.

An arrest affidavit stated the incident occurred March 13 in the 300 block of North Lumpkin Street in Mart.

Officers had responded along with fire crews about 9:30 p.m. on a report of an RV being on fire in a back yard.

They were met by a woman who was trying to find where her dogs were as the RV burned.

The affidavit said a man later identified as Lewis was standing in the door of a mobile home with visible burns to his face and arms.

The affidavit stated he did not comply with orders to come out, but retreated inside with a knife in his hand.

Officers eventually got him to put the knife down, but he tripped coming out of the mobile home and cut his head.

Officers put him in handcuffs after he had pulled the knife as officers approached and medical personnel treated him for the cut.

McLennan County deputies interviewing the woman at the scene were told that earlier, Lewis had made the statement that ” someone was going to disappear tonight.”

The female victim told the deputy that Lewis put his hands on her neck and choked her.

The affidavit stated that gasoline was poured on the woman and there was an attempt to set her on fire but a lighter failed to work.

The affidavit then stated that Lewis set himself and the RV on fire.

Paramedics called for a helicopter to fly Lewis to a burn center in Dallas.

A Mart police officer went along to sit with him since he was under arrest.

Once Lewis was cleared by medical personnel he was brought back to McLennan County and remained in the jail Tuesday, with charges of arson, aggravated assault of a public servant, assault strangulation, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Bond on the four charges was set at a total of $145,000.