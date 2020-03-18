Man arrested after shots fired from a vehicle in Belton

A 32-year-old Nolanville man is being held following an investigation into shots being fired from a vehicle in Belton.

Belton police were called to the 2300 block of Miller Road at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday after someone reported witnessing the incident.

Police made a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description they were given a short time later in the 1400 block of South Beal.

Following the stop, police say the passenger in the car, identified as Irving Fuentes of Nolanville, was found to be in possession of a firearm, which given the fact that he had a previous felony conviction, is another felony offense.

As he was being taken into custody, he is accused of assaulting the police officer.

He was taken to the Bell County Jail on multiple charges.