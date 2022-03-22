Waco police have arrested a man and woman, accused of taking money in down payment for a house that was not theirs to sell.

An arrest affidavit said the scheme dates back to February of 2020 when a local couple contacted Christopher Lee Parker about a house he had listed for sale on Facebook.

Christopher Lee Parker

The victim couple told police they met Parker at a home on Gholson Road and looked at the house and decided they wanted to buy it.

The affidavit stated Parker asked for a down payment to reserve the house and said the couple could then make payments on the house until it was paid off.

The affidavit said Parker and his girlfriend, identified as Wendy Pineda, followed the victim couple to their home and received a $5,000 cash down payment.

Wendy Pineda

The victims later tried to reach Parker to set up payment arrangements and were unable to get him to respond.

At that point, the victims contacted police.

The affidavit stated that the investigator reached out to Parker and Pineda and asked that they give the money back, but they denied having taken the money, despite having given a receipt for it.

It was later determined that the house was never for sale and that neither Parker nor Pineda owned it.

Officers obtained a warrant for the suspects on a charge of theft from the elderly and the two were arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail.