WACO, Texas – A Tuesday night standoff in Waco comes to an end after a barricaded man surrenders to authorities.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., officers with the U.S. Marshal Lone Star Task Force were attempting to apprehend an individual in the 3700 block of Hay Avenue. As officers attempted to contact the individual, the man started to fire a gun at officers from inside of the house. As this happened, those officers returned fire at the individual and then repositioned themselves to a safer location surrounding the house.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting and call for help – including the Waco PD SWAT Team and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT Team. In addition to the tactical response, Waco PD negotiators also responded to the scene.

After enough officers arrived, they began contacting residents in the immediate area about the shooting. While this was taking place, a negotiator from the Waco Police Department was able to contact the man who had now barricaded himself inside of the residence.

After a lengthy negotiation with the man, he agreed to surrender. After more than an hour-and-a-half-long standoff, this man was safely taken into custody and was later transported to the McLennan County Jail – where was booked for multiple warrants, including a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and for Criminal Mischief from the Waco Police Department – as well as warrants from other law enforcement agencies.

This individual will be facing additional charges as investigators get further into this investigation.

No injuries were reported during this incident. One of the officers involved in the shooting is a Waco Police officer.