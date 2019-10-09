Man arrested, accused of Aggravated Robbery

ROBINSON, Texas – A young man has been arrested after another man was found with a gunshot wound and robbed.

The Robinson Police Department received a report on September 24 of a man being thrown from a vehicle in the 100 block of W Moonlight Drive.

Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was transported to a local hospital and then later to a Temple hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A short time later on the same day, the victim’s vehicle was found abandoned on 12th Street, near Robinson. A large amount of blood was found inside the vehicle. A search of the area was conducted, but no one was found.

Robinson investigators were able to communicate with the victim. 25-year-old Trevin Jamar Oleary was identified as the shooter. Messages between Oleary and the victim prior to the shooting confirmed the two would be traveling together to Robinson on that day.

The victim said he was missing $200 in cash. The money and the victim’s vehicle, a 2014 Chrysler 200, were taken without the victim’s permission. The victim said he jumped from the vehicle on W Moonlight Drive as it slowed down before the nearest intersection.

A warrant was obtained by a Robinson investigator on October 9 for Oleary’s arrest. The warrant was for Aggravated Robbery.

Robinson Police requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Office to apprehend Oleary. He was found at an apartment in the 1200 block of Calumet and he was taken into custody.

Oleary was transported to the McLennan County Jail and booked in without incident. This case remains under investigation.

Source: City of Robinson