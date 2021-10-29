Man arrested, accused of shooting another in the eye

Waco police have arrested a man in connection with a June 3 incident in which a man was shot in the eye while sitting on his front porch.

Franciso Sanchez Leal remained in the McLennan County Jail on charges of aggravated assault in connection with this case, along with other charges related to other cases and on a violation of parole warrant.

An arrest affidavit filed in the case stated that on June 3 about 8:30 p.m. the victim had been sitting on his front porch in the 2200 block of Alexander Avenue when a man approached “aggressively, acting erratic and appearing to be on drugs.”

The affidavit stated the man produced a pistol from his waistband while coming up the steps, fired one round striking the victim in the right eye, then firing two more rounds into the house.

In the course of their investigation, police identified Leal as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Jail records showed that Leal, in addition to the charge of aggravated assault and parole violation, was also being held on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, attempted burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief.