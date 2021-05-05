Police say man arrested after driving from Alabama to meet teen for sex

A 45-year-old man Woodway police say drove from Orange Beach, Alabama to Woodway, Texas with LSD and other drugs to meet what he thought was a 16-year-old girl for sex instead ended up in the McLennan County Jail on a number of charges.

Justin Uriah Seeger was arrested as he arrived at a prearranged location set up during his on line conversations with an under cover police officer.

Those conversations began back on February 24, with the ” age” of the target of his messages being mentioned as 16 on multiple occasions.

Woodway Public Safety investigators say the conversations were soon steered in a sexual direction by Seeger who also sent intimate pictures and videos of himself.

Saying he had ties to Fort Hood, Seeger said he would drive to Woodway with the plan to meet who he thought was an underage girl for sex.

Woodway police also say he has a connection to Copperas Cove.

At the time of his arrest he was found in possession of a handgun, 10 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and three units of LSD.

Seeger was transported to the McLennan County Jail on charges of online solicitation of a minor, unlawfully carrying a weapon, two counts possession of a controlled substance, and since he was found to have a previous prison record, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.