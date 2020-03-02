Man arrested after fatal Bryan traffic crash

The driver of a car involved in a fatal traffic crash in Bryan Saturday morning has been arrested on multiple charges, including intoxicated manslaughter with a motor vehicle after a passenger in his car died.

Colton Howard Bradley, age 21, who lists and address in Midland also faces charges of intoxication assault in connection with injuries suffered by occupants of another vehicle involved.

Bryan police say the crash occurred at 4:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Briarcrest and East 29th Street.

Investigating officers say a Chevrolet Camaro driven by Bradley was going north on 29th Street and went through a red light.

A GMC pickup going west on Briarcrest struck the Camaro on the passenger side, with the pickup rolling onto its side.

The Camaro then struck a Buick Verono that was facing south on 29th.

One female occupant of the Buick was taken to CHI St. Joseph hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

The occupants of the GMC pickup were also transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger in the Camaro was taken to the same hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased was identified as 27-year-old James Ross Ragsdale of Bryan.

Colton Bradley was treated by paramedics on the scene, then arrested and taken to the Brazos County Jail, where he remained Monday with bond set at a total of $57,000.