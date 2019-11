A 56-year-old Temple man has been arrested after police were called about a man fighting with hospital staff at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

Officers were called to the hospital Wednesday for James Lewis Champ, Jr.

They were told that during the disturbance he had also punched a Scott & White security guard.

It was not known what he had been at the hospital for, but after he was medically cleared, he was taken to the Bell County Jail.