KILLEEN, Texas – A 20-year-old Killeen man is being held in the Bell County Jail on multiple charges after a high speed chase that ended up in a traffic crash in Killeen Thursday.

Amar Paciencio-Theodore Collins remained in jail with no bail set Friday morning.

DPS Sgt Brian Washko said it started shortly around 3:00 p.m. Thursday, when a trooper on routine patrol attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2001 Nissan sedan for a traffic violation.

The trooper was in a marked unit and had activated his emergency equipment but the driver of the Nissan sped off, actively trying to evade the trooper.

Sgt Washko said the Nissan went through multiple intersections at a high rate of speed going west toward Killeen.

When the driver got to the intersection with W.S. Young on Business Highway 190, he tried to turn south on W.S. Young at what was described as an unsafe speed. The suspect Collins, failed to make the turn and crashed into a concrete lined ditch.

Two passengers were detained, but the driver, later identified as Collins, fled on foot.

Collins was later found hiding behind a nearby motel and arrested.

The passengers were identified and released.

Collins was held on charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle, outstanding warrants for robbery, and burglary of a motor vehicle with two or more prior convictions along with a warrant on a motion to revoke probation.