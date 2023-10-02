HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in jail after a pursuit and crash in Hill County.

Hill County Sheriff’s Office Deputies discovered a black Dodge Challenger going south on Interstate 35W Sunday night. The Challenger was stolen from the Grapevine area earlier in the weekend.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, and the driver fled. Deputies gave chase southbound, near Abbott. During the chase, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and struck the concrete retaining wall.

The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle then struck another vehicle and came to rest in the grass median. There were no injuries reported.

The suspect has been identified as a 32-year-old man from the Waco area. He was taken into custody and transported to the Hill County Jail.