Man arrested after impersonating Texas Ranger

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas- One man is behind bars after impersonating a Texas Ranger.

Tuesday, May 12th, the suspect had a conversation with a Freestone County Deputy and proceeded to inform the Deputy that he was a Texas Ranger.

Further conversation lead to the obvious conclusion that this subject was not a Texas Ranger, nor any other licensed Peace Officer anywhere in our state or any other state.

The subject was found to also be in possession of an imitation of a Texas Ranger badge.

The suspect was taken into custody.

During this situation, a Reserve Deputy was responding to assist the lone Deputy on scene, and was in an unfortunate vehicle accident.

All parties involved were uninjured.