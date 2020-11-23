Man arrested after officer dragged by car

A 22-year old Waco man is facing multiple charges after an officer managed to take him into custody after being dragged by a car about 40-yards through an apartment complex parking lot.

The incident happened Friday evening about 9:35 p.m. as officers responded to the Car Mel apartments at 3638 West Waco drive on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

As the first officer made his way to the back of the complex, he spotted a man standing between two vehicles.

The officer approached the man who had by then gotten in the driver seat of a Chevrolet Cruze.

As the officer got close, he began to smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The officer ordered the man inside the vehicle to stop, but it appeared hedecided to attempt to flee instead.

The driver put the vehicle in drive and began to drive away, but hen he did this, the officer who was standing next to the vehicle, got hung up on the door.

The officer then held on to the side post of the vehicle so he would not be run over, even as the driver was trying to get away.

The driver then put the car in reverse, while the officer was still hung on the car.

The officer was able to gain enough leverage to reach in the vehicle and keep the an from crashing into other vehicles and the apartment building.

Eventually, the man realized that he was not going to win against this officer and came to a stop after dragging him nearly 40 yards through the back-parking lot of the Car-Mel Apartments.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said once the vehicle came to a stop, the suspect became compliant with the officer and was taken into custody.

Officers thenfound not only illegal drugs in the car, but also a stolen handgun.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Deontre Thomas of Waco.

Thomas was arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail on charges including Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant, Evading in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Tampering with Identification Numbers, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.

The officer received only minor injuries.