Man arrested after police pursuit in stolen vehicle

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A Wisconsin man causes a rollover in College Station, steals a vehicle, and is arrested after a police pursuit.

College Station Police officers responded to a report of a crash Friday morning at the intersection of William D. Fitch Parkway and the west feeder road of Highway 6. It was reported the driver of a white Nissan Versa had been southbound on the west feeder road and failed to stop at a red light at William D. Fitch Parkway. The Nissan Versa struck a black Chevrolet Tahoe and white Chevrolet Equinox – causing the Equinox to roll onto its side.

Witnesses reported the driver of the Nissan Versa, identified as 32-year-old Daniel Tyler Good, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, exited his vehicle and approached the driver of a white GMC pickup who stopped to assist at the scene. It was reported that Good pointed an object – which appeared to be a handgun – at the victim, and then took the GMC pickup and fled the scene.

Officers discovered no serious injuries were involved with the crash. Information about the stolen vehicle was broadcast, and other officers began searching for it. Good was found driving the stolen vehicle northbound on Highway 6, near Harvey Road, and was stopped and arrested.

During a search, Good was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash. Once treated, Good resisted efforts to be transported to jail and was additionally charged. Good also had an outstanding arrest warrant from Williamson County, Texas, for Criminal Mischief.

Source: College Station Police Department