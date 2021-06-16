Man arrested after police pursuit throughout south Waco, surrounding areas

A police pursuit throughout south Waco and surrounding areas leads to a man’s arrest.

The Waco Police Department was led on a chase of a 50-year-old man Wednesday afternoon. The department tells FOX44 the man is being charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle and being in Possession of Methamphetamine.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at around 2:35 p.m. on the corner Primrose Drive and Lasalle Avenue. Both the driver (the man) and a woman got out of the vehicle, but the man got back in the vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers took the woman into custody, and pursued the suspect throughout South Waco – into Beverly Hills and Highway 6 – and around the Interstate 35 Loop. This pursuit ended in Robinson, and Waco PD was also assisted by the Department of Public Safety.

The woman was released from custody, and the suspect is now in custody and inside the McLennan County Jail.

Source: Waco Police Department