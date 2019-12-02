Man arrested after pregnant woman left at intersection

Temple police report a dispute over possession of a car led to an assault and a later arrest.

Police spokesman Cody Weems said it happened Sunday at the intersection of Adams Avenuye and Airport Road.

Officers were called in reference to a possible assault and on arrival found a woman who was pregnant suffering from minor injuries.

She was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center for treatment.

Officers determined that she and a man, later identified as 30-year-old Justin Andrew Cannon of Temple had gotten into an argument over the vehicle at which time he is accused of removing her from the vehicle and assaulting her before leaving the scene.

Weems said he was later located near Chalk Ridge Falls Park and taken into custody by a deputy with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and taken to the Bell County Jail.