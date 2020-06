WACO, Texas – A pursuit starts in Hillsboro and ends with an arrest in Waco.

According to the Waco Police Department, the pursuit started Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Hill County. The fleeing driver pulled off the interstate in Waco, and then left his vehicle on Primrose Drive and proceeded on foot.

The man was caught and arrested by authorities. The Hillsboro Police Department and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this case.

Source: Waco Police Department