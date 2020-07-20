Man arrested after shots fired and car crashed

Killeen police say they have arrested a 42-year-old man who fled a shooting scene in two different vehicles before being taken into custody.

Antonio Dante Fairbanks was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two drug related charges when he was booked into the Bell County jail.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it started July 15 about 7:52 p.m. as officers were sent to the 300 block of South 40th streets regarding a shots fired disturbance,

When they got there, officers were told that the victim and the suspect had been in an argument with the other man first leaving the area, but then returning and firing shots at the victim.

As the suspect drove off, however, he crashed into a parked vehicle and fled on foot.

He was later seen getting into another white sedan.

Other officers in the area later located the vehicle and took Fairbanks into custody.

He was first taken to the Killeen City Jail, then transferred to Bell County with his bond set at a total of $208,000.