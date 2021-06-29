Man arrested after shots fired inside a Belton house

A 36-year-old Belton man is facing felony deadly conduct charges after police responded to an incident in a neighborhood Sunday night involving shots being fired inside a home.

Officers responded to the shots fired call about 6:00 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Kal Court.

Officers were told that a man had shot multiple times in his own residence, the fled before officers arrived.

Officers identified Corey Mitchell Elmquist as a suspect in the case and several police units were sent to the neighborhood as they searched for him.

They were able to locate him and he was taken to the Bell County Jail where he remained on Tuesday.

No one was injured.