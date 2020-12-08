Man arrested after stealing car with children inside

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police officers have found a man after he stole a car with two children inside in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter.

The Killeen Police Department received a 9-1-1 call on Tuesday afternoon about a car being stolen. When officers arrived, the victim told officers she walked inside the gas station, when she noticed a man got in her vehicle – a white Kia – and drove off with her two children in the backseat. The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Stan Schlueter.

Assisting officers immediately saturated the area and found the Kia. The suspect came to a stop at a parking lot located at 4001 W. Stan Schlueter, and he was taken into custody without incident.

The two and seven-year old children were found unharmed inside of the vehicle. For precautionary measures, paramedics checked the welfare of the children, and they were returned safely to their mother.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Killeen Police Department