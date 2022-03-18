TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department has arrested one man after a barricade incident.

At 7:12 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. 16th Street on a warrant service. When officers arrived, the man barricaded himself in a camper in the backyard of the property. After negotiations and the deployment of chemical munitions, the suspect left the camper and was taken into custody.

There are no reported injuries to officers or the man.

