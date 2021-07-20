Man arrested after two bank robberies, police pursuit

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – College Station Police have arrested a man after two bank robberies and a pursuit.

The department posted on social media that officers were investigating two reported bank robberies, which occurred Tuesday afternoon. A person of interest was found, and a pursuit ensued.

21-year-old Waseem Khalil, of Houston, was arrested. He is charged with two counts of Robbery and Evading in a Vehicle.

The two banks involved are both Wells Fargo banks – one located on Southwest Parkway, and the other located at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road and Longmire Drive.

This is an active investigation.

Source: College Station Police Department