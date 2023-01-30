NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in jail after Navarro County Sheriff’s deputies find his wife dead.

Deputies and medical personnel were dispatched Saturday regarding a report of an unconscious shooting victim at a residence in the 9300 block of NW 1339 in Barry. Deputies discovered a woman’s body inside the residence.

The victim – identified as Amy Clemons, of Barry – was found with gunshot wounds. A possible suspect was quickly detained outside of the residence.

Sheriff Elmer Tanner says this investigation has led to an arrest warrant being issued for murder. Clemons’ estranged husband has been arrested, charged and is in custody at the Navarro County Justice Center.

The suspect’s name will not be released until after formal arraignment.