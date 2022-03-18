A Woodway man is facing multiple charges after an incident in which he chased his ex-wife out of her own house and threatened his daughter with a knife.

Woodway Public Safety officers report responding to a location on Sierra Drive shortly after midnight Friday morning when a neighbor called to report a violent domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived on the scene they found that the woman living in the home had been chased out of her house and physically dragged across the yard by a man.

The woman’s daughter had come out to try to help, with the man at that point charged with pulling a knife and chasing her with it.

They were all out in the yard when officers arrived and broke it up, taking the man into custody.

He was identified as Richard Lee Taylor.

He was taken into custody where he remained Friday morning on charges of aggravated assault with a weapon, a first degree felony and assault family violence.

His bond had not been set late Friday morning.