Man arrested at a Killeen health facility during disturbance found to be wanted in Georgia

Killeen police report a 45-year-old man from Mississippi was arrested Friday as they responded to a disturbance at Advent Health, but was later found to be wanted on multiple charges out of Georgia.

Police were called to the Killeen facility at 2201 South Clear Creek Road Friday and were told that a man had just been discharged from the hospital and was harassing the staff.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were told the man was attempting to take property from the hospital.

He then left the hospital going toward the parking lot and began pulling on door handles of vehicles.

He was then reported walking to the next building and grabbing an employee by her arms, pinning her against the wall.

The victim screamed and officers who were there by that time were able to grab the man and detain him, placing him in handcuffs without further incident.

The man was identified as 45-year-old Thomas Nemiah Taylor of Columbus, Mississippi.

When officers ran a computer check of Taylor, they found an active warrant out of Lowndes County, Georgia for failure to appear for obstruction of EMS personnel, failure to appear for battery, a probation violation for public indecency and a probation violation for criminal trespass after notice.

He was charged local with assault on a public servant and criminal trespass with bond on the local charges set at $102,500.

He was ordered held without bond on the out-of-state charges.