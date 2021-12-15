BRYAN, Texas – The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after a house was intentionally set on fire.

The Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence off of Rocky Circle Tuesday morning for a disturbance. Deputies arrived on scene and started an investigation.

Following this investigation, it was discovered there was no legal reason to arrest anyone at this time.

Later in the morning, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to assist the Fire Department with a residential fire off of Rocky Circle. Deputies and firefighters arrived on scene, and found the house was fully engulfed. There were no injuries as a result of this fire.

Deputies received information that the house was intentionally set on fire, and were given a description of the suspect. An investigation into what happened and a search for the suspect both took place.

Deputies found the suspect on Tuesday afternoon, identified as 42-year-old Miguel Muniz, who is charged with Arson, Evading Arrest, and Criminal Mischief. Muniz has been taken into custody.

Source: Brazos County Sheriff’s Office