Man arrested during burglary faces many other charges

A man arrested when police arrived on the scene of a burglary in progress faces numerous other charges and was out on bond on multiple charges at the time of his arrest.

Trenton Eric Smith was arrested Monday morning after police were called to the 2100 block of Ridgewood Drive.

The caller told officers that someone had entered the home while she was inside and that she had managed to slip out through a window and go to a neighbor’s to call police.

She was able to tell officers where in the home he had been when she last saw him.

After police arrived, they searched the home and found the suspect hiding in a closet. He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of several items belonging to the homeowners.

Smith was taken into custody and later transported to the McLennan County Jail, where he was charged with Burglary of a Habitation and Resisting Arrest.

But McLennan County Jail records indicate that is just a part of the story.

In addition to those charges, records show that he had been previously bonded on three separate counts of burglary of a building in cases brought by both the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and Waco PD.

He had also faced charges from the Department of Public Safety for possession of a controlled substance.

Waco Police had other charges of theft of property over $30,000 and evading arrest and a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.